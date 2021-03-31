Cone Health opens COVID-19 vaccinations to anyone 16 and over

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cone Health is opening up vaccine appointments to anyone 16 and older, the health system said in a news release on Wednesday.

People who want a vaccine can register at conehealth.com/vaccine. People without internet access or email accounts can call (336) 890-1188, Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. for personal assistance.

“This is terrific news for everyone in our area,” said Debbie Grant, DNP, RN, a chief nursing officer and vice president with Cone Health. “Our goal in beating this pandemic is to achieve herd immunity. Everyone I’ve talked with says they would rather get an immunization than COVID-19. This safe, highly effective, immunization is now available to nearly everyone.”

Alamance, Guilford and Rockingham county health departments have recently expanded eligibility. Vaccines are available for those 16 and older in Alamance and Guilford counties and 18 and older in Rockingham County.

Cone Health offers vaccinations at:

Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center, Greensboro

2401 Eric Lane, Burlington

CityGate Dream Center,1423 N. Church St., Burlington

Robert C. Keys Gymnasium, 558 County Home Road, Reidsville

Area churches, rec centers and other places in partnership with area organizations