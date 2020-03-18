Cone Health limits unneeded surgeries; reduces procedures, office visits and imaging

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- As part of a national effort to reduce the use of medical supplies, Cone Health is limiting surgeries, medical procedures, office visits and imaging, the company said in a news release on Wednesday. The limitations are in effect immediately.

“These uncertain times call for us to be judicious with our resources,” said Ed Gerhardt, MD, chief of surgery, Cone Health. “We are curtailing elective and non-urgent procedures to support medical distancing as a way to prevent the spread of coronavirus.”

Cone Health will rely on the clinical judgment of each patient’s medical team to decide which patients should remained scheduled.

“As part of our COVID-19 precautions, no procedure will be postponed that would not cause harm to the patient if it is not done within the next 4 weeks,” Gerhardt said.

The teams at Cone Health have developed guidelines for which procedures would be considered medically necessary, like heart by-pass surgery, and which procedures could be delayed with less impact for the patient, like cosmetic surgery.

“We should be prepared for what will likely be an exponential growth of COVID-19 cases,” said James Wyatt III, MD, chief medical officer, The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital. “It takes the coordinated effort from all of us to minimize the local effects of this pandemic.”

Cone Health also reminded people of the importance of frequent hand washing, covering coughs and social distancing. Those who have COVID-19 symptoms should call their doctor or make a virtual visit. Virtual care options include on-demand video calls e-visits and scheduled video visits.

Cone Health has been working with national, state and local health agencies as well as local, county and state governments to prepare for COVID-19, the release said. For more information about COVID-19 and the signs and symptoms, people should go to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website or www.conehealth.com/coronavirus.

