Cone Health, Guilford County officials prepare mass vaccination site at Greensboro Coliseum

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cone Health and Guilford County staff members spent Monday preparing to open the Special Events Center at the Greensboro Coliseum as a large-scale COVID-19 vaccination clinic Tuesday.

“I don’t know of anything we’ve had of this magnitude,” said Deborah Grant, who serves as Cone Health’s chief nursing officer in the Ambulatory Division.

Staff members stood in line for a practice run of the clinic, moving from a waiting area in the center’s lobby to registration. One employee took a seat in a wheelchair as another staff member pushed her to the next station.

“We get your name, your address, so we make sure we have the information on you. Then you’ll be moved to your vaccination spot,” Grant explained.

Nurses and CNAs will have the capacity to administer 144 vaccines per hour. A spokesperson for Cone Health said they hope to give 1,000 starting Tuesday and increase to about 1,500 on Thursday or Friday.

“It has to be kept in a central location, which is back at our Cone campus, so it is not kept here. That’s why appointments are so important: because we bring the amount that is needed here, so then we can draw it up and give it here. So that’s brought every morning about 7 a.m.,” Grant said.

The hospital system and health department have several refrigerators in the center for temporary storage.

“We’re doing it based on the appointments we have because it’s a precious resource. We want to make sure every ounce of those injections are given properly,” she said.

To assist elderly patients, Grant says staff members will be out in the parking lot helping people to the Special Events Center as needed with a golf cart. There will also be plenty of seating in waiting areas.

After receiving the vaccine, people will wait between 15-30 minutes for monitoring before leaving.

“Some of our community members will have to stay 30 minutes based on previous reactions they may have had to vaccines. They may stay 30 minutes because we want to make sure they’re safe when they leave here,” Grant said.

Right now, appointments are full in Guilford County. Staff members ask that people sign up for waitlists to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

To register through the GCDPH, Guilford County residents should visit healthyguilford.com and click on the “COVID-19 Vaccine Info” rectangle or call (336) 641-7944 and select Option 2.

To register through Cone Health, people should visit conehealth.com/vaccine.