Cone Health ends partnership talks with Randolph Health

Officials released a statement Tuesday, saying Cone Health and Randolph Health have ended partnership talks.

The full statement is provided below:

“Cone Health has ended talks with Randolph Health about becoming the ultimate successor organization when Randolph Health leaves bankruptcy. The successor organization was part of a complex plan where Cone Health would eventually replace Randolph Health as the main health care provider in Randolph County.

“Cone Health has completed its evaluation of a plan to work with Randolph Health on a new model of care, and we have decided we cannot be a potential successor health care organization for that community,” says Terry Akin, CEO, Cone Health. “We did not reach this decision lightly, but we feel strongly that this is the best step for our organization and communities at the present time and under current circumstances.”

The proposed successor plan held several significant operational and clinical challenges which are only made greater by what Cone Health and all health care systems are experiencing with the COVID-19 pandemic. Cone Health simply cannot extend itself to take on a project with this level of risk at this time.

Randolph Health will continue to proceed through bankruptcy and evaluate the next steps for the community it serves. Cone Health will continue to support Randolph Health leadership through our existing management services agreement. Moreover, we will continue to serve the health care needs of Randolph County residents through collaboration with Randolph Health where possible, and through an array of established Cone Health programs and services.”