Cone Health COVID vaccine appointments at GSO Coliseum booked through February

GREENSBORO, N.C. — 10,000 people, over the age of 65, now have appointments to get the COVID-19 vaccine through Cone Health and the Guilford County Health Department.

The mass vaccination process starts Tuesday, Jan. 19 at the Greensboro Coliseum.

In two hours and fifteen minutes, all the appointments were booked. There’s now no availability through the end of February.

“I have parents who are in a high-risk category,” Tracey Krumroy said.

So, at 10 a.m. sharp, she signed onto her computer and scheduled her parents to get their first vaccine shots at the Coliseum.

“They got the appointments for Feb. 1, and I was probably, literally, one of the very first people to get online,” Krumroy said.

It’s a two week wait she knows they’re lucky to have.

“I was actually trying to do it for my mother-in-law as well,” Krumroy said. “About 12:30ish, which is about two and a half hours from when the link went live, all of the appointments were full.”

Thousands of people across the area called and waited online for their shot to get the shots.

“It’s mind-blowing. But this is how urgent this need is. Our parents and people in this generation of 65 plus really need this vaccine,” Krumroy said.

For now, those who didn’t get the vaccine appointment will continue to wait their turn.

“Our plan is just to continue to watch the Cone Health website to see if they open up more slots,” she added.

Krumroy is happy that at least this is one step closer for her family to be reunited again.

“It’s nerve wracking. [My parents] are both in complete isolation,” she explained. “They haven’t seen [some of their] grandchildren in over a year. They are desperate to go see those kids. Time is fleeting for this generation. We’re losing precious time.”

To start, healthcare workers are planning on vaccinating about 500 people a day, but they hope to ramp it up in coming weeks.

On Friday, Jan. 15 at 5 p.m., the Guilford County Health Department announced they were adding some additional appointments to the schedule.

Health officials told FOX8 they hope to have more available soon.

FOX8 alerted Krumroy to the additional slots made available. She was able to get her mother-in-law a vaccination appointment.