Cone Health confirms positive coronavirus patient

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Officials with Cone Health tell FOX8 a patient has tested positive for COVID-19.

To protect the hospitalized person's privacy, additional details were not provided.

The number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina hit 880 as of 10 a.m. Saturday -- as reported via the News & Observer from N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and county health departments.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which last updated its numbers on Friday afternoon, there are 85,356 coronavirus cases in the United States and 1,264 deaths.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper issued a "stay at home" order on Friday afternoon for the entire state.

Enforcement begins at 5 p.m. on Monday.

"This will save lives," Cooper said.