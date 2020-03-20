Cone Health closing outpatient rehabilitation facilities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cone Health is closing all 12 of its community-based (outpatient) rehabilitation locations to help protect employees and staff from potentially being exposed to coronavirus, according to a news release.

Cone Health rehabilitation facilities are in Alamance, Forsyth, Guilford, Rockingham Counties. The facilities are closed until further notice. Rehabilitation professionals are working with patients to help them continue their care. Rehabilitation services provided in hospitals are continuing as usual.

Community-based rehabilitation staff are being reassigned to other areas.

Cone Health reminds people of the importance of frequent hand washing, covering coughs and social distancing. Those who have COVID-19 symptoms should call their doctor or make a virtual visit. Virtual care options include on-demand video calls e-visits and scheduled video visits.