Cone Health closes specimen collection site; no longer enough supplies to collect specimens for COVID-19 testing

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Cone Health has made the decision to close the drive-thru collection site at 300 E. Wendover Ave., Greensboro because the COVID-19 pandemic has caused an increased utilization of resources, according to a news release from Cone Health.

The center could reopen when additional supplies become available.

“The same protective gear used at the collection site is also used in our hospitals. To protect our staff and hospitalized patients, we have made this difficult decision.” said Bruce Swords, MD, Ph.D., chief physician executive, Cone Health. “We have to be able to protect the most critically ill patients and those who provide their care.”

Cone Health is also experiencing scarcity with other resources, including blood, the release said. Cone Health uses blood from OneBlood. People can sign up to give at www.oneblood.org.

People with COVID-19 symptoms who come to Cone Health emergency departments may be assessed in triage tents outside entrances. If they have severe symptoms they will be admitted to the hospital for care. If not, they will be sent home to self-quarantine and recover.

It remains vitally important that people continue hand washing, covering coughs and social distancing, Cone Health said in the release. Those who have COVID-19 symptoms should stay away from others, stay in contact with their doctor and follow CDC advice.