Concerns over drivers not yielding to pedestrians in Winston-Salem

Reed Fedowitz is on high alert when using the crosswalk on Long Drive and Polo Road.

“I’ve been close a few times but luckily I know to look out and watch where I’m going,” Fedowitz said.

Winston-Salem police say they are receiving complaints about drivers not yielding to pedestrians in that area. Sgt. Daniel Battjessays said it’s a dangerous situation that’s bound to get worse.

“I spoke with students in that area personally, those former students have noted that’s kind of a hazard area and all it takes is a bit of assistance on everyone’s part,” Battjessays said.

In 2019, police reported one pedestrian fatality in Winston-Salem. So far that number has gone up to four. Students said they blame distractions and a lack of visibility.

“When the cars are coming this way, you can barely see with the trees blocking it, the cars are coming around the corner,” Fedowitz said.

It is a situation Fedowitz hopes will change soon.

“This is such a big populated area with a lot of kids walking around. Maybe lowering the speed limit to get people to slow down,” Fedowitz said.

Drivers can visit watchformenc.org to learn the dos and don’ts on when approaching a crosswalk.