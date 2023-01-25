CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A company has been fined and cited over a worker’s death last year, the North Carolina Department of Labor announced Tuesday.

Charlotte-based Rosendin Electric Inc. will have to pay $14,502 for one alleged serious violation of the Occupational Safety and Health Act of North Carolina, the department said.

“The penalties are in no way designed to make up for loss of life. By law, the civil money penalties collected by the N.C. Department of Labor are not the receipts of the department, but rather must be remitted to the Civil Penalty and Forfeiture Fund, which then distributes the monies to the public school system.”

In July, state labor officials were notified about an electrocution incident involving a person who had been working at the airport with Rosendin Electric.

The citation said the employee was working on an ‘energized overhead lighting circuit without de-energizing and grounding or effectively guarding the live power circuits.’ The employee was electrocuted.

Rosendin Electric released the following statement.

The Rosendin family is deeply saddened by the death of an employee who was found unresponsive while working on a construction site at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport. The cause of death is unknown at this time. Rosendin leadership, OSHA, and the NC Department of Labor are actively investigating the incident. On behalf of everyone at Rosendin, our deepest condolences go out to the family.