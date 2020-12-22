Community steps up to help Lexington family that lost home to fire

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Broken glass and charred debris is a tragic reminder for the Banks family of five, who can now only hold onto hope that things will get better.

“It’s a tragedy within itself but also so close to Christmas,” said Tom Fitzpatrick, owner and operator of Lexington Chick-fil-A.

“They are still trying to figure it out one day at a time right now,” said Johnathan Moore, a family friend.

On Saturday, the home was quickly taken away in a fire. Fortunately, the Banks family managed to get out in time. They returned the next day to salvage any remaining possessions they could.

“Not much but a few photos; those are the kinds of things that weren’t affected by the fire, those are the things that are hard to replace,” Moore said.

After everything this year has brought, starting over was an almost unbearable idea for the family. That was until their neighbors stepped up and rallied around them in a show of support.

“Our first instinct was to kind of figure out a way to support them and help them through it. Whether it’s food or money or clothes I know they have friends and family in the community that’s helping right now and staying with them,” Fitzpatrick said.

Despite the tragic timing and the circumstances, the family is holding close to their faith and the support from those around them.

“Christ being the anchor of their storm is what’s holding that hope and that’s what helping them survive,” Moore said.

The community has been dropping off donations to help the Banks family at Meadowview Reformed Presbyterian Church located in Lexington. A GoFundMe account has been made to help the Banks family.