Community stepping up search for missing Davidson County teen

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Community members are planning a large-scale search for a missing teen in Davidson County this weekend.

An Amber Alert was issued for 14-year-old Savannah Childress this week after her parents reported her missing last Thursday.

On Saturday, groups of people searched the woods near her house in Denton where she was last seen nine days ago.

“You know clearing areas a little bit at a time gives not only her family that peace of mind, but it gives the community and neighbors, and all we can do is start there and just work our way out,” said Kandi Bremer, a family friend.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office says Savannah was communicating with someone online who was using what detectives consider to be “grooming” techniques, commonly used by sexual predators.

Her family does not know if she left on her own will or was taken.

In the meantime, friends like Bremer will keep the search going and keep looking to the sky for answers.

“Every day I get up, and I look up to the sky, and I’m like ‘Savannah, I know you are out there. I know you are out there. Just give us a sign. Give us a signal, just anything, and we will come to you if we have to,'” Bremer said.

Search efforts began at the Denton Wesleyan Church at 9 a.m. on Saturday.