Community shows support after front windows shattered at Greensboro bakery

GREENSBORO, N.C. — In the midst of a pandemic, a local bakery has been the victim of vandalism not once, but twice.

Now, the Greensboro community is rallying to keep them on their feet.

Savor the Moment Bakery in downtown Greensboro had its front windows shattered overnight Tuesday.

“It’s just senseless and you don’t know why someone would just do something like that. It takes a second, but it makes an impact,” owner Tanya Dickens said.

As police search for the person who threw something into their storefront, the community is uplifting the family-owned business.

Around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, someone threw a metal object through the window of Savor the Moment Bakery on the corner of Davie Street and Friendly Avenue.

“We’re just here, trying to make an impact in the community, trying to provide for our family. It’s no reason to do it,” Dickens said.

Because they had just closed less than 30 minutes before it happened, it worries Dickens that someone could have gotten hurt.

“I don’t know if it would have happened if we were here still here. There’s no way of knowing that. But you definitely do feel violated,” Dickens said.

This after the family-owned and operated bakery already experienced a trying year. The pandemic forcing them to push their grand opening back by two months – finally opening the doors in January.

“We missed the whole Christmas season — which is a really popular time for bakeries. It was really like a day-by-day thing,” Dickens said.

Back in November, when they were still in the process of renovating this building, the same crime happened.

“It’s not like you budgeted for this to happen twice,” Dickens said.

This time the staff took to Facebook to talk about the situation and the word spread quickly, bringing in first time customers like Julie Coker.

“I got some macaroons, some chocolate chip cookies, brownies, some cupcakes,” Coker said.

Coker is a local business owner too and understands the trying times the pandemic has created for so many others like herself.

“Without us coming in and supporting them and showing our love for what they do, we’re not going to have them doing it anymore,” Coker said.

Savor the Moment started as a home bakery before it moved to its previous location on Coliseum Boulevard.

In downtown Greensboro, it’s this sense of community that makes Dickens feel she made the right decision by moving her storefront here despite these unforeseen incidents.

“It’s just really great to know that people are looking out for you,” Dickens said.

A glass repair company was able to get out to the shop in the middle of the day to fix those windows. So, they only closed for a couple of hours Wednesday.