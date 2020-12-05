Community reflects on 1-year anniversary of John Neville Jr.’s death

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — On December 4, 2019, John Neville Jr.’s family pulled the plug on the machine their father had been hooked up to at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital.

It had been two days since he was rushed there by Forsyth County Detention Center officers after he suffered a medical emergency while in custody.

More than eight months later, in early July of 2020, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office revealed that Neville had suffocated while being detained by five detention officers.

His death, and the circumstances around it, sparked a lengthy string of protests in and around the city, which lasted for more than a month.

On the one year anniversary of his death, his family and supporters gathered outside the detention center to remember why they continue their fight.