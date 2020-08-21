Community rallies around Trinity man seriously injured in boating accident

TRINITY, N.C. — A community is rallying around a husband, father and coach.

Travis Comer has spent the majority of his life in Trinity. Last Friday, he was at Lake Tillery for a fishing tournament. The boat he was riding as a passenger in went airborne and he was ejected.

Travis suffered multiple life-threatening injuries and remains in the ICU in Charlotte in critical condition.

Thursday night, dozens of people gathered to lift the Comer family up in prayer.

“A lot of times you don’t realize how many people you do touch until something like this comes about and it was just amazing just being here and being a part of this,” said Joey Hilburn, with The Grown Ups Benefit.

The Grown Ups Benefit is helping raise money to offset medical expenses for the Comer family.

The group has posted a link on their website where you can donate directly to the family.

They are also hosting a benefit golf tournament Oct. 2 at Oak Hollow Golf Course in High Point. The money raised at the tournament will help Comer and two other families.