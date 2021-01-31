Community members in Winston-Salem react after 8-month-old taken to hospital after shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.–An 8-month-old baby was struck by a stray bullet. Now, people in the Winston-Salem neighborhood are reacting to the frightening news as the baby fights to recover.

Winston-Salem police said the infant has serious but non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a bullet Friday evening.

The shooting unfolded at an apartment complex on 105 Echo Glen Drive. People who live there told FOX8 the violence hit too close to home this time.

“I just heard seven gun shots outside, so I just went and laid in the bed because I didn’t know what was going on,” said Telisha Foxe, who lives nearby.

Multiple rounds of ammo were fired off into the apartment around 9:30 p.m.

Emergency crews responded to reports of a person being struck by one of the stray bullets. That person was an 8-month-old baby.

Police were left with no description of a suspect or suspects.

“That could have been my sister, and that could have been any other child. Children are innocent to any situation, and you don’t want to see a child get hurt,” Foxe said.

She said in her two years of living there, shootings are uncommon for this tight-knit community

“You see kids outside interacting with people, interacting with the animals. It’s really friendly over here,” Foxe said. “Who knows how to react to something like this? It’s scary.”

While shootings are unfamiliar to this complex, overall crime in the area is not.

“People have broken in. We’ve heard about break-ins and stuff. I’m in school. I’m young. I have to focus on myself right now,” Foxe said.

According to police records, there have been multiple reports from the past couple of months regarding crimes like that.

It’s something Foxe said the apartment community needs to partner with police to make sure people living in this area are safe.

“I’m scared for my own life, so somebody needs to take action into that I feel like,” Foxe said.

As of Saturday evening, the baby was listed in stable condition.

Police are still searching for the people involved in the shooting.

If you have any information that could be helpful in this investigation, you’re asked to contact crime stoppers at (336) 727-2800.