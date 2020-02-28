Community members in Alamance County raising money for breast cancer patients with boxing fundraiser

For the next several weeks, the Alamance County community will come together to raise money for the Pink Ribbon Fund.

The fund has been around since 2004 and raised more than $820,000 for breast cancer patients.

Jody Weaver is one of five team leaders organizing events like band performances and pool tournaments that will raise money for the Pink Ribbon Fund.

“It’s going to be busy, but it’s going to be fun too,” Weaver said. “We are trying to come up with ideas that people would be interested in.”

Patients that have been diagnosed with breast cancer can use the fund for related items like test and medical procedures. Weaver is a breast cancer survivor. She said the fund helped support her family.

“They helped me financially,” Weaver said. “We were dealing with a tough time. My husband was out of work taking care of me and missing a lot of work. It was financially hard on us.”

Although it’s a lot of work to put together community events, Weaver pushes on.

“Every time I see a donation come in, it gives me more energy to want to do more,” Weaver said. “It’s very encouraging when you see that come in.”

This year’s Pink Ribbon fundraising goal is $250,000.

Joel Alston of Burlington’s BX5 Fitness is hosting one of the many Pink Ribbon fundraisers. With a donation, people can put on a pair of pink boxing gloves and knock out breast cancer.

“There’s parallels to it,” Alston said. “Anyone that survives cancer is a fighter. It’s not about punching, it’s about taking initiative to fight in your life.”

A number of community fundraisers for the Pink Ribbon Fund will take place over the next few weeks. To learn more about the events or to contribute to the fund, just click on this link