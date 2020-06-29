Community leaders call for relocation of Confederate statue in Graham, State of Emergency canceled

GRAHAM, N.C. — The State of Emergency in Graham has been canceled as of Monday night as the debate over the future of the Confederate statue in Graham continues.

At least 50 leaders in the county and surrounding towns and cities signed an open letter to Alamance County Commissioners and Graham Mayor Jerry Peterman

Alamance County Commissioners tell FOX8 they were not aware of the letter or morning news conference until 20 minutes before it started.

The Alamance Burlington School System, Cone Health and Elon University are among those listed in the open letter to get the Confederate Statue in Graham moved from Courthouse Square.

“As more of these monuments come down, the folks that have been working on those actions start to look at the remaining monuments,” Burlington Mayor Ian Baltutis said. “Our thought is that it shines a spotlight brighter on Courthouse Square.”

For days now, police have guarded the monument. There have been some scuffles surrounding it, and curfews had been put in place.

“If action is not taken, then we risk losing control over of the situation, and we risk losing a piece of our community’s history to destruction,” Baltutis added.

Alamance NAACP secretary Dorothy Yarborough sees the monument as a hurtful reminder in the heart of the city.

“We don’t want it torn down. It’s a part of history, but it’s not a good history for minorities,” she said. “Just not in front of the justice building that is supposed to be representing all of us.”

So who has the power to decide the fate of the statue?

County Commissioner chair Amy Galey explained that per state and federal law, county officials do not have the power.

She added that the monument in Graham is “an object of remembrance as defined by the North Carolina general statute,” giving it “different legal status than a statue of an individual person or commemoration of a battle or an event.”

“We also did not make a decisive effort to reach out to anyone with a direct decision capability on the movement of the monument because they’ve had the capability for many years,” Baltutis said.

FOX8 is told there is no specific location in mind for the confederate statute to go if it is moved.

“While this artifact is undeniably part of our history, for many in our community, it represents an ideology incompatible with equality,” Baltutis said. “The history of Confederate monuments in the United States is complex. While many believe they exist simply to honor fallen soldiers, in actuality they were erected at a time of fervent white supremacy.”

He says the monument acts a barrier to inclusion as it stands before the courthouse, “an entity which has historically failed to serve our communities of color with equality.”

Baltutis and dozens of community leaders say they are calling upon the Alamance County Commissioners and the City Council of Graham to take action to relocate the monument in a respectful and appropriate manner.

“Relocation of the monument will remove the threat to the public safety that has been created by this symbol in the Courthouse Square of Graham,” Baltutis said.

Baltutis said the letter has garnered the support of more than 50 community leaders. The following names were included as signers of this letter:

Ian Baltutis, Mayor, City of Burlington Ed Hooks, Mayor, City of Mebane Lenny Williams, Mayor, Town of Gibsonville Carissa Graves-Henry, Mayor, Town of Green Level Jim Powell Connie Book, President, Elon University Leo Lambert, President Emeritus, Elon University Patsy Simpson, School Board Member, Alamance Burlington School System Steve Van Pelt, School Board Member, Alamance Burlington School System Brian Feeley, School Board Member, Alamance Burlington School System Wayne Beam, School Board Member, Alamance Burlington School System Kathy Colville, Healthy Communities Director, Cone Health Quinn Ray, Alderman, Town of Elon Emily Sharpe, Alderman, Town of Elon Doug Williams, CEO, Buckner Companies Bill Scott Jr., President, Alamance Foods, Inc LeAndra N. Ratliff, Chair-Elect, Alamance Chamber of Commerce Jill Auditori, Mayor Pro-Tem, City of Mebane Sean C. Ewing, Councilmember, City of Mebane Patty Philipps, Councilmember, City of Mebane President Barrett Brown, Alamance NAACP Jim Bryan, President, Fairystone Fabrics Preston Hammock, Senior VP, Cone Health Lavern Delaney, Chief Nursing Officer and VP, Cone Health Mandy Eaton, EVP People & Culture, Cone Health Laura Vail, Director, Health Equity, Cone Health Griffin McClure, Green & McClure Furniture Jason Cox, The Monroe Companies Lee Kimrey, Lee Kimrey Construction, LLC Mayor Pro-Tem Kathy Hykes, City of Burlington Rev. Anita Thompson, Presiding Elder, Western NC Conference – AME Church Rev. Tamara Kersey-Brown, Wayman Chapel AME Rev. Gwendolyn Benjamin, Sr. Pastor, Wayman Chapel AME Rev. Jay Kennett Rev. Beth Kennett Ken Smith, President, Alamance Pride Tamara Kersey, Secretary, Alamance Pride Laurin Kier, Incoming treasurer, Alamance Pride Gabrielle Legrand, At-large board member, Alamance Pride John Currin Yun Boylston, MD, Burlington Pediatrics Lisa Pennington, Chief, Community & Corporate Well-Being, & Past Chair, Alamance Chamber of Commerce Mark Gordon, President, Alamance Regional Medical Center Rev. Dr. Bridgette Gloster, Senior Pastor, Springdale AME, Burlington Rev. Dr. Clay Gloster Jr. Associate Pastor, Springdale AME Burlington Pastor A. Offord Carmichael, Jr. – Clover Garden, Burlington NC Mac Williams, President, Alamance Chamber of Commerce David K Mertz, MD David Carter, Allen Tate Realtors