Community holds parade to celebrate woman’s 105th birthday

STANDISH, Maine -- Despite the coronavirus outbreak, a Maine community wasn't going to let one of its residents celebrate her 105th birthday without a party, WMTW reports.

Fire trucks followed by a parade of cars passed by Betty Edwards' home to wish her a happy birthday from a distance.

Edwards' daughter and friends organized the parade to make sure she knows how much they appreciate her.

"I am heartened that so many people want to be involved today on her birthday," said Carol Edwards, Betty’s daughter.

Betty is well-known in the community, having been a member of several clubs and serving on the town's planning board.