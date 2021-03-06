Community clinic held in Forsyth County to administer single shot vaccine

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Local health officials held a vaccine clinic to administer the Johnson & Johnson single shot vaccine in Forsyth County on Saturday, according to a statement released by Forsyth County health officials.

Around 350 people were vaccinated.

The full statement is provided below:

“The Forsyth County Department of Public Health, Novant Health and Wake Forest Baptist Health held a joint community vaccination event at Southeast Plaza in Waughtown on Saturday, March 6, using the single shot Johnson and Johnson (Janssen) vaccine, where approximately 350 people were vaccinated.

It’s the latest in a series of smaller vaccination events the organizations are holding to reach marginalized communities, with the Hispanic community being the focus this time. The event was held in partnership with Que Pasa, Southeast Plaza, Community Care Center, Hispanic Task Force of Forsyth County, Hispanic League, Women of Action, and State Senator Paul Lowe.

This was part of the 9,000 dose allocation of the Janssen vaccine received in Forsyth County and the first time the new vaccine has been administered locally. The Janssen vaccine is given in a single shot, and it can be stored under refrigerated conditions. This makes it easier to ship, store and administer. Similar to the two dose vaccines available, possible temporary reactions to the vaccine include a sore arm, fever, headache or feeling tired and achy for a day or two.

Forsyth County Public Health, Novant Health and Wake Forest Baptist Health will hold a joint mass vaccination event using the Janssen vaccine on March 12-14 at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds for healthcare workers, seniors and essential frontline workers. Appointments are available now at Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine or by calling 336-360-5260 on March 8 and 9.”