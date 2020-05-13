Community caravans through Guilford County Schools to highlight needed repairs

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A coalition of teachers, parents, and community members held a caravan tour to look at the schools in the Guilford County district that are in need of repairs.

Tuesday afternoon, members of Communities United for Public Schools, a newly formed coalition of community-based groups, gathered in their cars outside of Joyner Elementary to kick out the tours.

The group caravaned to each school, including Grimsley High School and Brooks Global Elementary, where they discussed the renovations needed at each school and the importance of the million-dollar bond approval needed from county commissioners.

“This is the time of the year when the county commissioners are working on their budgets, and for many, many years, the budgets that have been requested for Guilford County Schools have not been fulfilled, and that`s why we’re in the situation that we’re in right now,” said Riley Drive, a Guilford County Schools teacher.

Guilford County commissioners are reviewing the Board of Education’s request for $1.6 billion for building repairs.

In 2017, a study found many of the GCS schools needed upgrades totaling to over $2 billion dollars. Catherine Netter, a GCS parent and substitute, sees many of the issues firsthand.

“When it`s raining, there are some classrooms that have little buckets over by the window to catch the drip. Some of these kids are going back to leaking classrooms and HVAC systems that are not functioning properly,” said Netter.

Netter believes the problems within the school environment like leaking roofs, mold and poor HVAC systems keep students from thriving in the classroom.

“If we don’t get this on this $1.6 billion request on the budget and let the voters decide and we know that all the people out there we want the best for our kids at school so if we`re going to sacrifice money for anything it should be for our schools,” said Netter.

In an effort to continue social distancing the group discusses issues at each school over a teleconference line. They said it would take days to visit every single school that requires immediate attention to the building functions.

“With everything else that`s going on in this moment we`re not going to continue to fail to make sure our kids have a safe place to learn,” said Drive.

If the county commissioners approve this motion, the funds would be placed on the November ballot.