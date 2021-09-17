Comirnaty? Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca authorized to market COVID-19 vaccines under new names in Canada

CANADA (WGHP) — The Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines are getting new names in Canada, according to Health Canada.

On Thursday, Health Canada announced that officials authorized the name changes.

“The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will now be named Comirnaty, the Moderna vaccine will be named Spikevax, and the AstraZeneca vaccine will be named Vaxzevria,” the agency said on Twitter.

Health Canada emphasized that the changes were in name only. This does not involve any changes to the vaccines themselves.

In the United States, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized Pfizer to market its vaccine as Comirnaty after it was fully approved on Aug. 23. Both Moderna’s and AstraZeneca’s vaccines are not yet authorized to use their new names in the U.S.

According to Smithsonian Magazine, Pfizer’s vaccine is named Comirnaty as a combination of COVID-19 immunity, mRNA and community.

