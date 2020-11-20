Colorful Colorado: Sunrise paints skies in vast array of color

by: Dara Bitler

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (KDVR) — The sunrise Tuesday morning was a great example of why many call Colorado “Colorful Colorado”.

The sky was painted in a vast array of color. KDVR received numerous pictures of the sunrise.

We would love to see your photos!

  • Riley Behling Watkins, CO
  • From the McElroy’s so beautiful
  • Denver Sunrise. Photo Credit:Jamie Rogers
  • Marianne Purcell. Photo was taken at Riverdale Regional Park in Adams County. Beautiful sunrise
  • Beautiful sunrise over yampa by the McElroy’s
  • Sunrise from Timnath CO 11/18/2020
  • Unnamed
  • Unnamed
  • Johnstown, CO
  • iPhoto by Bill Compton in Lakewood, Co just off C470
  • Mike Mobley Castle Rock mobbs1107@hotmail.com
  • Unnamed
  • Jamie Rogers (@captaincoloradophotography), Another stunning sunrise over downtown Denver as seen near the Denver Skatepark off of 20th. (11/18/20
  
  
  • Jamie Rogers (@captaincoloradophotography), aerial shots of the beautiful sunrise over Union Station and Downtown Denver on election day!
  
  • Getty Images

