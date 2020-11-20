Colorful Colorado: Sunrise paints skies in vast array of color

DENVER (KDVR) — The sunrise Tuesday morning was a great example of why many call Colorado “Colorful Colorado”.

The sky was painted in a vast array of color. KDVR received numerous pictures of the sunrise.

We would love to see your photos! You can upload them to this gallery by clicking the “Submit Your Photo” button below this story. We will share as many as we can on TV and social media.

Riley Behling Watkins, CO

From the McElroy’s so beautiful

Denver Sunrise. Photo Credit:Jamie Rogers

Marianne Purcell. Photo was taken at Riverdale Regional Park in Adams County. Beautiful sunrise

Beautiful sunrise over yampa by the McElroy’s

Sunrise from Timnath CO 11/18/2020

Unnamed

Unnamed

Johnstown, CO

iPhoto by Bill Compton in Lakewood, Co just off C470

Mike Mobley Castle Rock mobbs1107@hotmail.com

Unnamed

Jamie Rogers (@captaincoloradophotography), Another stunning sunrise over downtown Denver as seen near the Denver Skatepark off of 20th. (11/18/20

Riley Behling Watkins, CO

From the McElroy’s so beautiful

Jamie Rogers (@captaincoloradophotography), aerial shots of the beautiful sunrise over Union Station and Downtown Denver on election day!

Jamie Rogers (@captaincoloradophotography), aerial shots of the beautiful sunrise over Union Station and Downtown Denver on election day!

Getty Images