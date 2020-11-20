Colorful Colorado: Sunrise paints skies in vast array of color

DENVER (KDVR) — The sunrise Tuesday morning was a great example of why many call Colorado “Colorful Colorado”.
The sky was painted in a vast array of color. KDVR received numerous pictures of the sunrise.
We would love to see your photos! You can upload them to this gallery by clicking the “Submit Your Photo” button below this story. We will share as many as we can on TV and social media.
