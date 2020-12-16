DENVER (KDVR) — As if 2020 hasn’t been weird enough already, Santa traded his sleigh this week for a 50,000-pound excavator.
While trying to get toys ready for Christmas, Santa apparently needed a quarantine break.
Robert Holmes, aka Santa, decided to practice his flying skills before Christmas.
While at Tico Time River Resort near Durango, Colorado, Holmes, who was hoisted up on a rope, glided through the air while attached to the excavator.
“Gotta do something during quarantine,” Holmes said.
Latest headlines from FOX8
- Newsfeed Now: Planning for successful COVID-19 vaccine rollout, 10-year-old hailed as a hero for saving family from fire
- Colorado Santa swings from 50,000-pound excavator
- Stimulus checks: Direct payments included in proposed $900 billion deal
- Tips to help older adults stay positive through the holidays
- Biden to formally introduce Pete Buttigieg as his pick for transportation secretary