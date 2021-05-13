Colonial Pipeline touts ‘substantial progress’ after restarting pipeline operations; gas expected to start arriving Thursday

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Gas is flowing, and Colonial Pipeline says gas will begin reaching destinations as soon as mid-day Thursday.

“Colonial Pipeline has made substantial progress in safely restarting our pipeline system and can report that product delivery has commenced in a majority of the markets we service,” the company said in a statement Thursday. “By mid-day today, we project that each market we service will be receiving product from our system. …

“This would not have been possible without the commitment and dedication of the many Colonial team members across the pipeline who worked safely and tirelessly safely through the night to get our lines up and running. We are grateful for their dedicated service and professionalism during these extraordinary times.”

The arrival of more gasoline to the area is expected to help alleviate a supply crunch caused by customers panic buying gas in response to the pipeline’s closure last week.

Colonial Pipeline restarted pipeline operations around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, but we may still continue to feel the impacts for days to come.

According to Patrick De Haan of GasBuddy, the Carolinas, Georgia and Virginia are looking at about seven to 14 days of headaches.

“The situation will definitely take time and slowly improve due to a high number of outages and higher number of stations to refuel,” he said.