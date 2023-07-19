(AP) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture relaxed eligibility SNAP requirements for college students during the pandemic, allowing access for those on financial aid with no expected family support and anyone who qualified for work-study programs, regardless of hours worked.

Researchers estimate as many as 3 million college students were added to the program as a result.

But with the public health emergency over, students already receiving SNAP benefits had until June 30 to recertify and stay in the program under the pandemic-era rules.

The expanded SNAP eligibility will only last one more year, and the entire program will revert to pre-pandemic rules at varying points over the next year, depending on individual state schedules.