Snow College student found alive, new details released in her disappearance

LOA, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities announced Saturday, December 18, that a 19-year-old Snow College student, who had been reported missing on Wednesday, December 15, was found alive. In a press conference held on Sunday, police informed the public they had arrested a suspect in her disappearance.

According to police reports, the woman walked away from her apartment at 9:22 p.m., on December 13. Someone who saw her said she looked like she was going out to meet someone. Video footage showed Allen wearing a skirt, a white coat she frequently wore, and flats.

Around 7:20 a.m. on December 14, a text message was sent from her phone to one of her

parents saying “I Love You!”

The text caused parents to be concerned and head to Verizon to find out details on the location of the phone. Verizon notified the parents that the 7:20 a.m. text was sent from Loa, Utah which is 87 miles from Ephraim where she was last seen.

Police obtained data that indicated that Allen’s phone was in Loa at 12:06 a.m. and 7:20 a.m. on December 14. There is no further data after 7:20 a.m.

On December 18, investigators found in Allen’s Verizon records more cell phone pings in Loa.

During the search, law enforcement arrived at a home on Main Street. As they approached the house, they observed through a basement window, a person with light-colored hair and a small build in the basement of the house.

A 39-year-old male answered the door and stated no one else was in the home. He also would not allow a consensual search of his home without the owner of the home (his parents) permission. The owner was contacted and consensual search granted.

The man was identified as Brent Neil Brown.

Officers quickly found a Snow College ID belonging to Allen in plain view. A gun was located in an

open suitcase that contained clothes that appear to belong to her as well.

Brown was detained by officers after finding the Snow College ID. He was in possession of three knives

upon officers searching him.

Officers located the missing girl alive in what is described as a coal storage area of the residence. She was completely covered in coal. Brown was arrested but said he would agree to speak about the incident.

Brown stated that he saw a news report that Allen was reported missing. He says he then proceeded to dispose of her phone in a trash can at a local store and tell Allen he sent the phone to Arizona.

The woman said the man kept her at his home for five days and that Brown had her wallet with personal information about her and her family, including an address. She stated that Brown threatened her saying if she left or told anyone about him, he would come after her family and sister.

On December 14, the woman said she realized the situation she was in and began worrying she would not be able to leave.

A vigil for the 19-year-old Allen. Her parents hosted it to show their gratitude for those who helped find her.

NOW: A vigil for 19-year-old Madelyn Allen who was found alive and safe last night



It’s to show their gratitude for those who helped find Maddie



The latest on the vigil amd arresting documents tonight at 10 on @abc4utah pic.twitter.com/T3uWUqsRbX — Jordan Burrows (@jordan_burrows) December 20, 2021