Cocktails-to-go not making as big of an impact as businesses hoped

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cocktails-to-go are not making as big of an impact as local bar and restaurant owners had hoped.

On Wednesday, Gov. Roy Cooper extended take home drinks in North Carolina until March 31.

Some business owners tell FOX8 selling drinks to go is more trouble than it’s worth and they aren’t making a profit. Others are having fun with it.

“We’re trying our best to do as much as we can with it. We’ve had a lot of excitement,” said Anthony Yoz, assistant manager at Dram and Draught.

Despite all the hardships that the pandemic brought upon Triad bars and restaurants, Yoz tells FOX8 serving cocktails to go has made a positive impact on the Greensboro whiskey bar.

“It’s bringing in some new business, nothing crazy,” Yoz said.

While the bar hasn’t seen a huge spike in new customers, Yoz says cocktails-to-go keep the regulars coming back and taking a drink home with them before the 10 p.m. curfew. But the executive order isn’t helping everyone.

“It’s been pretty slow-going. We sell a few every couple of days,” Andrew Schools said.

Schools serves as the beverage director at Machete and explains the restrictions are doing more harm than good for the bar and restaurant.

“With the restrictions limited to one per person there’s just not a whole lot to work with,” Schools said.

Served in plastic “blood bags” they sell around five take-home drinks a week.

“We’ve pretty much broken even with what we’ve spent on labels and packaging at this point,” Schools said.

The take-home mixed drinks can only be offered if they’re already part of the restaurant or bar menu. They also have to be the same serving size and packaged in a special container that shows if the seal has been broken, discouraging people from drinking and driving. Even with tight restrictions, Schools isn’t kicking the idea.

“We will keep offering it since we have everything to do it and have it as something for our guests to enjoy especially at the end of the night when they’re going home or with our to-go menu. As long as they allow it, we’ll keep offering it,” Schools said.

Yoz hopes the state will keep cocktails to-go around after the pandemic.

“I’m excited for it because I think it just brings a new wave of what can happen afterwards,” Yoz said.