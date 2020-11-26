Coast Guard saves 3 stranded on island of NC coast after boat drifts off

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says it rescued three people stranded on an island on the North Carolina coast after their boat had drifted off.

A news release says personnel at the Coast Guard Sector North Carolina command center received word on Tuesday that three people were stranded on Racoon Island after their 21-foot craft drifted away.

The command center dispatched a boat crew from the Hobucken station.

The crew put the three unidentified people on the boat and took them to the Cedar Island National Wildlife Refuge Boat Ramp in Cedar Island.

No injuries were reported.