Cloudy day might have saved children’s lives, father says after car flies over pool

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. — Two small children are OK after an SUV went off the road and flew over their families pool, WPLG reports.

A 2-year-old boy, an 11-year-old girl and their parents weren’t in the Toyota RAV-4’s path.

But some maintenance workers had left the area just hours before the crash.

“It was like an explosion, like a big explosion,” said Carlos Lago, the homeowner.

Carlos and his family were stunned by a loud sound and the damage in the yard on Friday morning.

But when surveillance video showed them how it happened, they were in shock.

“Like my heart dropped. I was scared for my life,” said Sabrina Lago, Carlos’ daughter.

The SUV went airborne, skimmed the pool. flew through the gate and came to a rest on the street out front.

That’s where Miami-Dade police and fire rescue responded to tend to the driver.

“I was literally praying for her. It was super sad,” Sabrina said.

What makes the incident all the more troubling is knowing what might have happened.

Just two hours earlier, two maintenance workers were outside, and the family also says they’ve been spending a lot of time in the pool during hot days in quarantine.

But it rained the day the SUV flew over their pool, so they had stayed inside that day.

Staying inside may have saved them.

“We would be outside in the pool…spending time in the pool. This is what scares me the most,” Carlos said

“So happy. Thank God my family is OK. I never thought this could happen. I’m just so thankful to have my family with me,” Sabrina said.

Two fences are ruined from the crash.

Miami-Dade fire rescue says the driver likely suffered a diabetic shock.

There is no word on the driver’s condition right now.