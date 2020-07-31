Close to 50% of total confirmed NC coronavirus cases reported in July

Close to 50% of all the confirmed positive COVID-19 cases reported over the past five months in NC were reported in July.

At least 1,000 confirmed cases have been reported in NC every day for 38 consecutive days.

1,954 additional cases were reported by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on Friday, which brings the total statewide to 122,148.

From the beginning of March to the end of June, NC health officials reported 64,670 total COVID-19 cases. Over the last 31 days throughout July, NC has seen a rise of 57,478 cases.

This is around 47% of all coronavirus cases.

About 1,229 people are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus, according to the NCDHHS.

The state reports that 5,006 hospital beds are currently available and staffed. 14,974 are in use and 5,329 are either unreported or unstaffed.

There have been 1,757,102 coronavirus tests completed. NCDHHS reports that 8% of those tests have been positive.

1,924 people have died.

As of Monday, July 27, there have been 92,302 people in North Carolina who have recovered (note: this number is updated every Monday afternoon).