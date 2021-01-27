Cloris Leachman, sitcom star and Oscar winner, dies at 94

SANTA MONICA, CA – SEPTEMBER 09: Actress Cloris Leachman arrives at the Fox Fall Eco-Casino Party at The Bungalow on September 9, 2013 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Cloris Leachman, the sitcom star and Oscar winner, died at 94 on Wednesday of natural causes, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

She is most well known for playing Phyllis Lindstrom on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and winning an Oscar for her role in “The Last Picture Show.”

She won two of her record nine Emmys for her work on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”

The Iowa native was also known for her roles in the classic Mel Brooks comedy “Young Frankenstein” and on the popular TV shows “Malcolm in the Middle” and “Raising Hope.”