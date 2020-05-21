Clogged Greensboro sewers brought on by COVID-19 repercussions

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s a costly and smelly problem: backed up sewer lines.

Greensboro city crews are responding to more sewer spills than normal.

Part of the problem is more people are staying home and more non-flushable items are going down the drain.

Adam Conn, operations manager at the city’s water resources department, says the majority of blockages in the last 10 days have been caused by rags.

“You know flushing one wipe doesn’t seem that harmless, but whenever a lot of people flush one wipe it begins to accumulate,” Conn said.

Wipes don’t disintegrate immediately and that’s causing serious problems in sewer pipes in Greensboro.

“That blockage builds up in a sewer line and whenever the sewer can’t get down, it’s a gravity flow system, whenever the sewer can’t get down it blocks up, backs up and flows out of manholes, or backs up into homes and causes significant damage either impactful to the environment or impactful to a resident,” Conn said.

This week’s wet weather also isn’t doing any favors.

“During high-flow events if there is a blockage the impact is going to be greater to the environment, because there is just going to be more flow coming out of that manhole and into lakes and streams nearby,” Conn said.

So remember, if you don’t want to end up with raw sewage in your backyard, be mindful of what you flush.

“Flush only toilet paper and human waste, and anything you put down there can be an expense to you personally in your home or an expense to the city and it takes manpower in order to resolve those issues,” Conn said.