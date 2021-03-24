Clock is ticking on eviction ban deadline

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Millions of people could be on the verge of losing their homes and the clock is ticking.

The national ban on evictions expires in one week.

That ban has kept millions of Americans from being homeless.

Many of them are left without a job because of COVID-19.

Local organizations have tried to help with resources and information.

But with the ban expiring in a week, people are getting anxious.

“You can still be evicted for every other reason under the sun,” said Holly Bessey, education coordinator at the Women’s Resource Center in Greensboro. “Your lease is up. Landlords don’t have to have a reason to not renew a lease. Maybe there was some minor damage done to the unit.”

But if you’re making less than you did before the pandemic and haven’t violated the terms of your lease, you qualify for assistance. The Women’s Resource Center in Greensboro works with 20 attorneys throughout the city to help educate and take action. Bessey is responsible for getting important information out about the resources available to you.

“Help settle people’s nerves and also let them know what’s happening in the bigger picture,” Bessey said.

While there is a chance the CDC could extend the eviction moratorium through June, Bessey suggests having a plan in place in case that doesn’t happen — make a list of bills, how much you can pay toward them and budget accordingly. The March 31 deadline is coming up fast.

“I think once people know the facts, possibly have a plan as to how they’re going to pull the resources to move forward and to provide for their family they can be a little bit more settled,” Bessey said.

The center hosted an online info session explaining the rights and responsibilities of landlords and tenants Wednesday evening. For information about what was presented and questions about evictions you can call (336) 275-6090.