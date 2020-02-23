Clint Eastwood praises Bloomberg, criticizes Trump

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mike Bloomberg is getting a boost from Clint Eastwood, a libertarian who usually backs Republicans.

Eastwood spoke about the former New York mayor in a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal.

"The best thing we could do is just get Mike Bloomberg in there,” Eastwood said.

Eastwood has less praise for Trump.

He says he supports some of the president's policies but also says his tweets and name-calling can go too far.

A speech the Oscar-winning director gave at the 2012 Republican National Convention is famous or possibly infamous.

Eastwood spoke to an empty chair, pretending that then-president Barack Obama was sitting in it.

Bloomberg won't be on the ballot until Super Tuesday.