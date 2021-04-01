Clinics held at Triad universities to get college students vaccinated

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Students across North Carolina are lining up to get their COVID-19 vaccine on college campuses. Clinics at some Piedmont Triad universities were full force on one of the first days any college student older than 18 could get a shot.

Staff and volunteers at UNC Greensboro administered 700 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine inside the Elliott Student Center on Thursday. Over at NC A&T State University around 800 doses of the Moderna vaccine were given out at the Alumni-Foundation Event Center.

University leaders are trying to get shots in the arms of students before they head home for the summer.

“I’m glad that it just opened now,” said Elisa Harris, a UNCG student who plans to get the vaccine. “I’m going to make the appointment and hopefully go get it soon.”

Most students were in and out of the clinic within 30 minutes. Some told FOX8 getting the shot meant keeping family members safe.

“I was hesitant myself,” said Griffin Warren, a UNCG student. “Eventually I was like I have to do it for my family.”

“A lot of my family has health issues,” Harris said. “So I’d like to have it to be safe.”

Some students were worried about catching the virus while living and working on campus.

“I want to get the vaccine to keep other students safe,” Jacob Simpson said.

UNCG Emergency Management Director Zach Smith has supervised the on-campus site for a month helping give out vaccines to faculty and staff.

“We want people to be able to interact and get to normalcy again,” Smith said.

Smith expects to triple the number of people served at the clinic next week with 2,500 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“This is probably one of the most important tools in doing so,” Smith said. “Get the vaccine so we can make sure that folks are vaccinated and we can get back to the way of life we had before.”

University staff has turned to e-mail, social media, virtual town halls and more to educate students about the vaccine and on campus clinics. Students are taking notice.

“COVID has hurt a lot of people and injured a lot of families,” said Asriel Canada, a UNCG student. “I don’t wanna be one of those people.”

Students, faculty and staff must make appointments online before showing up to the clinic.

“Think about everybody that you can help,” Warren said. “Just by helping yourself.”

Smith told FOX8 the on-campus clinic will remain until there’s no more demand for the vaccine.