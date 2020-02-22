Clemmons woman dies after being hit by vehicle backing up in driveway, police say

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- A woman died Friday afternoon after she was hit by a vehicle that was backing up while she was walking down a driveway, according to a Lexington Police Department news release.

Officers responded to the driveway on Shoaf Street around 4:07 p.m.

Brenda Wooten, 61, of Clemmons, had reportedly gotten out of a vehicle when she was walking down a driveway.

She suffered life-threatening injuries when the vehicle hit her.

EMS and police performed life-saving measures, but Wooten died at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Anyone with information related to this investigation can call Lexington police at (336) 243- 3302 or Lexington Area Crime Stoppers at (336) 243-2400.