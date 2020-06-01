Cleanup begins again in Greensboro following overnight protests

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Business owners have started the cleanup process Monday morning after overnight protests.

Protestors smashed windows and littered streets with trash bins in downtown Greensboro on Sunday night.

FOX8’s Lindsay Tuman shows us some of the damage.

Protests have erupted across the country in the wake of death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

The Lincoln Financial Group building was among the buildings with shattered windows.

This is the second night protestors have caused damage in downtown Greensboro.

Some businesses were damaged during protests Saturday night and early Sunday morning.