Clean up in Alexander County could take months after floods kill 4, authorities say

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — There was serious flooding across the entire Charlotte area Thursday, but one of the areas hit hardest by the storms and floods was Alexander County.

That’s where four people have died and two others are still missing, including a 1-year-old child.

Many of those missing or dead were at a low-lying campground that quite literally got swept away in the rising waters as the rain came and just would not stop.

FOX 46’s Amber Roberts and photographer Jonathan Monte were within inches of a bridge collapse live on air, showing just how dangerous it can be. But it got a lot worse before the day was done and the rising waters became deadly.

Charlotte Fire was deployed to assist in Alexander County to assist with swift water rescue, urban search and rescue in Hiddenite area late Thursday.

“It’s just an unfortunate weather thing that happened so quickly,” Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman said.

The sheriff says the rushing waters hit the Hiddenite Family campground. Late Thursday evening, crews were going through the site, trying to check on those living there.

They had to rescue 31 people in all, as well as looking for those who did not make it. At least three people were found dead at the campground.

“The waters are still high. The rescue crews are still having trouble getting around,” Sheriff Bowman said.

Those that have been evacuated have been taken here to the east Taylorsville Baptist Church. We spoke with them off-camera. They say they’re devastated by what happened. In some cases, they say they had to be rescued through a window. Now, the church says they need help.

“You see people that have lost everything, and they’re still looking for family members right now, so it’s very tragic,” said Jamie Steele with East Taylorsville Baptist.

The church is taking donations at this time to help those impacted by the storms.

“We need monetary funds. We don’t need food or clothes,” Steele said.

They say all of the proceeds will go to help neighbors that have nothing to go back to.

“In Alexander County, you know everybody,” Steele said.

Authorities say the clean-up and rebuilding efforts throughout the county could take months. If you want to donate to the church, you can do it through their GoFundMe.