Clayton toddler accidentally shot in the head by sibling, officials say

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A toddler was shot in the head by her sibling in an accidental shooting Friday morning in Clayton, according to authorities.

The 911 call came in just after 11 a.m. The little girl is currently in the ER and is still alive, officials said. Her condition is not known.

Authorities said the little girl was accidentally shot by her sibling. Clayton police said the mother was home with her three kids when one of them got a holt of a semi-automatic gun.

“This is the beginning of a very, very sad tale,” one neighbor said. “That’s what my mind immediately goes to; how did the child get the gun, how did the child charge the gun?”

The Clayton Fire Department, Clayton police, and Johnston County EMS responded to the 100-block of Smart Court and immediately transported the child to WakeMed, officials said.

“It’s too early to tell exactly everything that happened in this case. But we are investigating it right now as an accidental shooting by one of her siblings,” Clayton Police Chief Blair Myhan said.

“This is a tragic situation and North Carolina Law requires adults secure their firearms from children, for these exact reasons. It can never be overstated enough how important it is for gun owners — legal, law abiding responsible gun owners — to lock their handguns up when there might be children who could even have access.

Charges have not been filed at this time, but Myhan didn’t rule out the possibility.