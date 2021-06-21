Claudette reforms just south of Rocky Mount

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Don’t let our beautiful weather fool you, Tropical Storm Claudette has reformed to the east, kicking up rain just south of Rocky Mount.

Tropical Storm warnings are in effect for our coast. The storm is expected to kick up 1-2 inches of rain as it moves along, and has a potential for 1-2 feet of storm surge.

Claudette has killed at least 13 people during its march through the gulf coast, including 10 children in Alabama.

By 8 p.m. tonight it’s expected to be well off the North Carolina coast and moving off to the northeast, away from land and into cooler water, where it will lose its tropical characteristics and fizzle out.