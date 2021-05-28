Class action lawsuit against smelly SC paper mill grows

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A new version of a class-action lawsuit against the New Indy paper mill in Catawba has been filed. It provides more names of more plaintiffs and more details on the hydrogen sulfide emissions emitting from the plant.

The lead attorney Gary Mauney, Esq. explains the essence of the nuisance claim in simple terms, “if you can’t open your door without getting sick, you can’t enjoy the use of your property .” And he says property values are plummeting for his clients because with the houses within the radius of the odor “you can’t open the door because of the smell.”

Mauney also explains how the invisible hydrogen sulfide works saying it’s “toxic” and “it doesn’t take very much to get a very substantial reaction from a human.” He says his clients have experienced naseau, migraines and those with asthma have worsened conditions.

Still, the smell isn’t the only problem. He showed us pictures of his clients porch where it appears a foam from the hydrogen sulfide formed appearing ash or snow-like. The SC DHEQ and EPA are investigating the plant and ordering remediation but neither agency is immune from potential danger.

Mauney says it’s been documented that, “the teams that DHEQ and the EPA sent out, the engineers, the scientific teams to evaluate the degree and location of the smell, they got sick too.”

New Indy has yet to respond to the lawsuit and has yet to reply to FOX46′ request for comment on the lawsuit.