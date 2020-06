PLEASANT GARDEN, N.C. — Clapps Nursing Center officals say the facility is now COVID free.

A special announcement was posted on the Clapps Facebook page on Friday with a caption that read: “We have a hole in our hearts for every resident we lost, but we are thrilled for all of the residents who beat COVID-19.”

“We wanted to make this a big deal. We have been waiting 70 days to say that all residents are negative,” a worker at the facility announced.