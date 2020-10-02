City seeks input on planned improvements for two downtown Greensboro streets

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The City of Greensboro wants input on planned improvements for Bellemeade and Eugene streets near First National Bank Field.

The latest renderings for the project show wider sidewalks, more parking and a baseball-themed intersection.

The goal is the creation of a festival streetscape on Bellemeade Street.

“Just to make it a more flexible type street where we can have more regular events, that already happens a lot with the baseball stadium and those games, so we thought it was a natural fit,” said Chris Spencer, transportation engineering manager for the City of Greensboro.

“We’re all for any aesthetics that make people more friendly to come out, and more safe and willing, so anything they can do to enhance that experience and improve on what we have, on this side of the street,” said John Hill, owner of Select Cycle on Eugene St.

Hill and Jimmy Contogiannis, the owner of Acropolis, support the plans, but worry about the impact of construction on business.

Both businesses were hit hard by street closures several years ago.

“It was to a level that we can’t afford to repeat,” Hill said.

“Everyone has had one of the most difficult years of their lives, and we definitely do not need to close the street down we still need to be able to go up and down and have people come in,” Contogiannis said.

Spencer said staff members will work with business owners on construction schedules to minimize impact.

You can RSVP and learn more about the project here.