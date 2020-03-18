City of Winston-Salem sets up fund to help community members impacted by coronavirus outbreak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- The City of Winston-Salem has set up a fund to help community members who have been or may be affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

The city has created a $1 million fund that will be matched by the community to have at least $2 million to help people.

The city said more than $600,000 has already been committed by community members and organizations.

The Winston-Salem Foundation and United Way each committed $100,000. Hanesbrands, Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and anonymous others have made commitments to the fund.

The money raised will be given to local nonprofits to help those in need.

Community members can donate to the fund and get more information by visiting covid19forsyth.org.