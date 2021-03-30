City of Winston-Salem receives over $1 million in funding to help people with rent, mortgage and utilities

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The City of Winston-Salem has received funding to help those in a bind financially with rent, mortgages and utilities called the RUMA Program.

Through federal funding, Winston-Salem has a total of $1,238,277; of that, $738,064 is available for mortgage assistance, and $500,064 is available for rent and utilities.

The city has three local agencies that are helping people to fight evictions and shut offs.

Each of them are allocated a certain amount of money out of the $1 million, like Sunnyside Ministry, which has received nearly $457,000 to help people that apply.

Others like H.A.R.R.Y. Veteran Community Outreach Service and Financial Pathways of the Piedmont are helping as well.

According to the City of Winston-Salem, applicants are not guaranteed to receive assistance. All applications will be screened for eligibility and will be evaluated based on the applicant’s income and other factors.