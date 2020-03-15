WS/FCS provide more details for two week public school closure

The city of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County Schools have announced free meal sites and device pick-up schedules while all NC public schools are closed for at least two weeks.

The full announcement is provided below:

"WS/FCS announces free meal sites, device pick-up schedules, and more guidance for parents in the wake of Governor Cooper’s Executive Order closing all North Carolina schools.

The WS/FCS School Closure hotline will be open every day, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., during the closure. Representatives will be on hand to help students and parents with questions about free meals, technology, and instruction. The number to call is (336) 661-3128 and help will be available in English and Spanish.

Beginning Monday, March 16, WS/FCS will have breakfast and lunch available for pick up only at all school cafeterias. The meals are free to anyone 18 and under. Adults can buy meals at cost which is $1 for breakfast and $2 for lunch. The cafeterias will be open to distribute meals between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Schools will be open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, or Wednesday for parents to stop in and get any personal items or medication students may have left at school.

Families without access to a device and/or internet connectivity need to call the hotline or fill out the eLearning Survey and request form on our website by 5 p.m. Monday, March 16, in order to receive them.

Families who requested devices and/or hotspots will be able to pick up the equipment at their child’s school from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Schools will also be distributing nontechnical literacy activity information and resources for kindergarten through second grade students who aren’t learning online.

Students need to be prepared for eLearning options to begin on Thursday. They can expect to hear from their teachers through the PowerSchool Learning Management System in the coming days. The resources being provided for students in kindergarten through second grade should last two weeks.

WS/FCS is designating Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday as teacher and employee workdays. The district encourages staff members with questions or concerns about coming to work, to work with their principal or supervisor to understand other available options.

Monday’s specially called Board of Education meeting will continue as scheduled, however, per Governor Cooper’s order public attendance will be limited to less than 100.

For more about our district's response, you can visit our webpage with updated information and answers to many frequently asked questions."