City of Winston-Salem cancels bulky item collection for rest of 2020

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Bulky item collection, which the City of Winston-Salem suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will not be reinstated this year, the city said in a news release Friday.

Johnnie Taylor, the city operations director, said that canceling bulky item collection is necessary to ensure the delivery of other services for the rest of the year.

“We are currently working our way through a significant backlog in brush collection that built up for the two months when brush collections were suspended,” Taylor said. “And with leaf collection just three months away, we need to get brush at a manageable level in order to keep leaf collection on schedule – barring delays due to a natural disaster or winter storm. Canceling the bulky item program for the rest of the year frees up the personnel and resources to make this possible.”

In a memo to City Manager Lee Garrity, Taylor said the staff will reevaluate progress during leaf season to see if it is feasible to start bulky item collection earlier than usual next year.

In the meantime, city homeowners can apply for a free landfill permit to take bulky items to the Hanes Mill Road Landfill at no charge. The permit is good for two trips within a 12-month period.

Homeowners can request permits by calling CityLink at 311 or apply online by going to CityofWS.org and searching for “landfill permit.” Permits are available for homeowners only, not renters, and users must follow the vehicle-size guidelines printed on the permit.