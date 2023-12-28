SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — With New Year’s celebrations just days away, the city of Tijuana reportedly has 100 inspectors cracking down on businesses and sidewalk vendors selling fireworks throughout the city.

It is illegal to sell pyrotechnics without a permit in Mexico.

“We are finding illegal firework sales in supermarkets, convenience stores, on the streets and other places said Adolfo García Dworak, director of Tijuana’s inspection and verification office. “We have everyone out there working, from office managers to assistants, all conducting operations.”

García Dworak stated laws allow items that have lights, but anything that has to be ignited is contraband and must be taken off the streets, unless the vendor has acquired a permit to sell fireworks.

He said the city has issued 400 permits that expire on Jan. 6, 2024.

So far, 200 kilos, or about 440 pounds, of fireworks have been confiscated.

“One place alone on Christmas Eve was found to have more than 100 kilos of fireworks for sale,” said García Dworak. “We’re asking people not to pop things, last year there were several homes that caught fire due to fireworks, don’t fire these rockets, please file a complaint against anyone doing this, there’s zero tolerance, we as a government will not allow this.”

People caught selling fireworks without a permit face fines of 3,000 pesos ($175), and businesses can be shut down for 45 days.

“Last year we decommissioned about two tons of pyrotechnics. So far this year, it’s been 200 kilos, we hope to find less as more residents become aware of the laws and the dangers.”