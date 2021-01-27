City of Lexington bids farewell to retiring police captain

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Lexington Police Captain William Scott Shoaf is set to retire at the beginning of February.

Shoaf was recognized on Monday during the Lexington City Council meeting.

Shoaf began working as a police officer with the city on Dec. 30, 1991.

During his time with the department, he continued to rise in the ranks before becoming police captain in 2019.

The city and Chief Mark Sink presented Shoaf with his retirement certificate and extended their appreciation for his years of service as a City of Lexington employee.